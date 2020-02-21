NASHUA -- A social media post that included a photograph of weapons and had been circulating among city students has been deemed not credible, but schools had extra police on hand throughout the day Friday.
“This morning at approximately 5 a.m., police and school (officials) were made aware of a social media post that began circulating last night. The post involved pictures of weapons,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley of the Nashua School District said on Friday. “The police have located the student responsible for the posting.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing, stressing there were no direct threats made to specific Nashua schools, and at this time the threat does not appear credible.
“The Nashua Police Department takes all types of threats seriously and will be continuing their investigation,” police said in a statement.
The Nashua School District was in session with a normal schedule on Friday.
Nashua police are urging anyone with information to contact them.
“Although the threat is not credible, there will be a police presence at the schools,” Mosley told parents in an email.
Police said all of the individuals involved in the social media post were identified and authorities have spoken with them.
“NPD is working with the school district as the investigation is ongoing,” police said.