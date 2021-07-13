The ultralight aircraft that crashed in Charlestown on Saturday hit a power line before it went down, killing a man on board, according to the initial Federal Aviation Administration report.
Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vt., was a passenger in the single-engine Bailey Dragonfly airplane at Morningside Flight Park when it reportedly hit the power line, then crashed. Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, Maine, was the pilot, according to the report.
Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and Rivkin suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
The Bailey Dragonfly was used by Morningside to tow hang gliders. The plane is considered experimental by the FAA since it is a model that can be built from a kit.
Morningside Flight Park offers hang gliding and paragliding about a mile from the Connecticut River. The park is part of a North Carolina hang gliding company called Kitty Hawk Kites.