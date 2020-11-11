Friends of two men involved in a head-on dirt bike crash in Canterbury on Sunday are raising money to help the family of the 20-year-old who died, and to assist with the medical bills of the 21-year-old who was badly injured.
Family friend Dean Taylor said both boys loved snowmobiling and riding dirt bikes on their family's Canterbury property.
They were riding dirt bikes on Sunday afternoon when they collided head-on.
Jacob Deware was pronounced dead at the scene, after rescuers from several local fire departments tried to save him.
Deware graduated from Belmont High School in 2019, according to his obituary, and was working as an apprentice plumber.
Nick Galambos, 21, was rushed to Concord Hospital, according to the state Fish and Game department. From there, Taylor said, he was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
"He's in pretty bad shape," Taylor said. "He had brain bleeding, broken bones all over the palace. He's in really tough shape."
“Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the main cause of this accident was speed and inattention by both riders,” Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
Both were wearing helmets and eye protection.
Friends of Galambos and Deware started fundraisers after the accident, to help the families.
Taylor said Deware's and Galambos' parents are the last people to ask for any handouts, but he is worried about what it will cost to pay for Galambos' care.
Both fundraisers have already exceeded their goals.
The fundraising page for Deware set out to raise $25,000 for memorial costs and to help the family with other expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, 324 people had given $26,730.
The goal of the fundraiser to help with Galambos' medical bills had a goal of $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, 161 people had given a total of $13,255.