Family devastated by death of young Claremont mom

The family of the 22-year old woman who died after her car collided with a logging truck on Route 12 in Charlestown is in shock.
“They say the children are supposed to bury their parents not the other way around,” Christine Melanson, Rebecca Higgins’ mother said via Facebook. “As I lay here with tears in my eyes and I can’t sleep, I wonder if I was a good mom to her.”
Higgins died Monday afternoon when her 2000 Volvo collided with a 2015 International semi-trailer truck just south of Langdon Road.
Higgins grew up in the Winchester area and attended Keene High School.
She was mother to two children, ages 2 and 4.
Higgins had two children in the car with her when she crashed — her daughter and her niece. Neither child sustained life-threatening injuries, though one will require some medical care, according to their great-grandmother Maggie Singleton’s Facebook account.
Melanson said both children are expected to recover fully.
Family friend Michelle Lee said the Melansons are too distraught to speak about the crash that killed their daughter. Lee is organizing a GoFundMe campaign to help them pay for Higgins’ funeral costs.
“It is very expensive and they do not have the money to pay for it,” Lee said.
Melanson said her daughter, a stay-at-home mother, was adored by her children.
“Becca was sweet but sassy and had a heart of gold,” Melanson said. “She enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends.”
Higgins reportedly died at the scene of the crash on Monday. The accident remains under investigation.
Higgins is survived by her parents, her two children, a stepfather, and five siblings, as well as aunts and uncles and several nieces and nephews.