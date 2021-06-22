Quick action by firefighters saved a North Hampton home Tuesday after a vehicle caught fire in the garage.
Firefighters from North Hampton and several communities responded to the 3,646-square-foot residence at 15 Rockrimmon Road just after 6:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting the blaze. The first fire crew found heavy black smoke and flames coming from an attached garage, according to North Hampton fire officials.
After making it inside, firefighters discovered a vehicle on fire inside the garage.
Officials said the blaze was extinguished quickly, which prevented further damage. The residents and family dog were able to escape the residence, which sustained smoke and water damage.
Officials said they were alerted by interconnected smoke detectors throughout the residence. No injuries were reported.
Town records show the home is assessed at $743,800 and is owned by Dale and Jennifer Niemi. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.