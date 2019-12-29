JEFFERSON — A Massachusetts man stranded with his family after getting lost and stuck on a snowmobile trail out of cell phone range used his vehicle’s roadside assistance feature to alert authorities early Sunday, Fish and Game Department officials said.
Dattu Prajapati, 45, of Burlington, Mass., was leaving the Bretton Woods ski area on Saturday and followed GPS directions to Jefferson Notch Road, a seasonal route that is a snowmobile trail in the winter, Fish and Game said in a news release Sunday.
Prajapati was able to turn around after several miles, but slid off the icy trail into a ditch and used the van’s roadside assistance feature to call for help, Fish and Game said.
A tracked ATV from Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue and a Fish and Game snowmobile were used to shuttle to safety members of the family, which included two adults and five children. The van was eventually pulled from the ditch using a winch, Fish and Game said.
All seven members of the family were back in the van, safely on a maintained road by 2 a.m., Fish and Game said.
Prajapati was cited for operating a conventional vehicle on a snowmobile trail, according to the release.
