A fundraising campaign has been established for a 44-year-old Massachusetts mother who sacrificed her own life to save one of her children while the family was swimming at a waterfall in New Hampshire this week.

“Melissa [Bagley] was a devoted wife and mother, who in her final act displayed unmatched courage,” a GoFundMe campaign organized by her daughter-in-law, Alison Frazee, read. “Melissa’s influence touched the lives of everyone she met. Her spirit will continue to live on in family, friends, and those that were fortunate enough to know her.”