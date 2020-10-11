A 31-year-old Farmington man was seriously injured after being thrown from his all-terrain vehicle on Sugar Hill Trail in Stewartstown on Saturday, Fish and Game officials said.
Brian Martel was riding second in a group of four when his ATV’s tires reportedly got caught in a rut in the middle of the trail, causing him to lose balance, Fish and Game said in a news release on Sunday. Martel then accelerated his ATV to try to get out of the rut but accidentally pushed the throttle too hard, the news release said.
This caused him to lose control of his ATV, which ran off the right side of the trail and glanced off numerous trees.
The ATV rider behind Martel tipped his machine over to avoid striking Martel but was uninjured, Fish and Game officials said.
Members of Martel’s riding party and other riders on the trail rushed to Martel's aid and placed a 911 call that Fish and Game received around 3:30 p.m., the news release said. The accident happened just above the Swift Diamond Riders Warming Hut.
Emergency personnel placed Martel in a litter towed behind a rescue OHRV and transported him to the 45th Parallel Ambulance, which took Martel to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
According to the news release, Fish and Game officers found that unsafe speed and trail conditions were the main factors that led Martel to crash.