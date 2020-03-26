FARMINGTON — A local man who died in an industrial accident at Schaefer Rolls in Farmington is being described as “a devoted man of God.”
Emergency rescue crews were called to the manufacturing facility on Plank Industrial Drive at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports were that a man was trapped, unconscious and not breathing.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing we could do,” said Fire Chief James Reinert.
Howard Sullivan Jr., also known as “Sully,” was dead when emergency rescue crews got to him on the main operations floor of the plant where polymer-based roll covers are made.
Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident. Police Chief Jay Drury said they are also investigating, but he does not foresee any criminal charges being filed.
“This industrial accident is a real tragedy for the community,” Drury said.
Workers at Schaefer Rolls are grieving the loss of “Sully.” An employee who answered the phone there on Thursday said that they have heartfelt condolences for Sullivan’s family and that they are complying with OSHA’s investigation.
On Wednesday, Sullivan’s daughter-in-law posted on Facebook that he was “a devoted man of God.”
“He is gone from this Earth but in a place far better than any of us now… He is with his Lord and Savior and of course his beloved father whom we all miss dearly as well,” Christina Sullivan wrote.
Sullivan’s obituary says that in the last several years, he became a faithful and dedicated man of God and he “lovingly preached the word of the Lord to all of his brothers and sisters.”
A celebration of life will be held when people can safely congregate again, according to Sullivan’s obituary.