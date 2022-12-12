One person died in a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer that fully closed the northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover Monday.

Dover Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael McShane said around 2:36 p.m. Monday Dover Fire & Rescue personnel were dispatched to the Spaulding Turnpike northbound, for reports of a head-on motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer unit and several vehicles.