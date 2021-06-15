HOOKSETT -- Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle accident Sunday evening as Litchfield resident Joseph Romano, 63.
Romano's Harley Davidson trike was in an accident with two other vehicles, the drivers of which received only minor injuries, police said.
The accident took place about 6:30 p.m. on Route 3A between Scott Avenue and Cross Street, police said.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact Sgt. Christopher Buker at cbuker@hooksettpolice.org.