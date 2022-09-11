Fatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hooksett police and fire crews were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday evening.The accident, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, occurred in the area of 65 Hackett Hill Road.Hooksett police said Hackett Hill Rd was closed in both directions between Cate and Saw Hill Roads around 6:30 p.m. Sunday due to the accident.No further details were available Sunday evening. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Merrimack man flown to Mass General with serious injuries following UTV rollover Two UNH students injured after being struck by SUV while walking Vermont woman rescued after injuring leg on Blueberry Mountain Police called to youth detention facility three times Friday night, Saturday morning amid staff shortage {{title}} Most Popular Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Woman who died on Mount Cabot from New York Four dead in Rollinsford crash Sunday night; three dead from South Berwick, Maine Two Manchester residents killed in Bedford motorcycle crash Woman rescued from wrecked Cadillac in trees off Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Victim identified in stabbing death near Nutt's Pond, arrest made Body of missing hiker found in Connecticut River Kensington man on motorcycle dies in crash with teen in Portsmouth Request News Coverage