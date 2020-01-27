HOPKINTON -- The fate of the Hopkinton Rescue Squad remains undecided.
The volunteer-based Hopkinton Rescue Squad has aided the Hopkinton Fire Department since 1965. Last year it was discovered that the rescue squad was no longer on the town’s insurance. There has been discussion about having the Fire Department take over the rescue squad's role.
Hopkinton Select Board Chairman Jim O’Brien said at last week's meeting that the rescue squad is a valuable part of the community, but several issues would need to be resolved if cooperation between the rescue squad and the town can continue.
O’Brien says the primary issue is confirming that the rescue squad’s members have the appropriate certifications and firefighter training.
“I think for the fire department, if we’re going to allow the rescue squad to serve in a first responder’s role and show up at incidents, we need to have clarity about who is showing up and what they’re trained in, so we can have confidence they have the skills to perform the tasks they are there for,” said O’Brien.
“It’s not their dedication we’re asking them to defend. What we’re asking them, is like anybody, if the town is going to call them out to car accidents or call them out to rescue someone who has fallen through the ice on a snowmobile, we need to know they’re qualified and trained.”
Hopkinton Rescue Squad Capt. Jake Schoch said he doesn’t want to create tension with the town or the fire department, describing discussions between the two sides last week as positive.
He said the rescue squad is working to provide the information the town needs. The needed certifications can be difficult to secure for anyone not actively working in a fire department, he said.
Like O’Brien, Schoch hopes the rescue squad can continue to serve the community.
“There’s going to be a gap if (the rescue squad) goes away, it’s that simple,” he said.