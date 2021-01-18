Portsmouth International Airport at Pease was evacuated Monday morning after officials received a faxed threat that there was an explosive device inside the building.
Chasen Congreves, manager of airport administration, said the anonymous message came about 9:50 a.m. It demanded a large amount of money.
The threat indicated there was a package left in the building and if someone went to look for it, it would be detonated, Congreves said.
The decision was made to evacuate the terminal and police arrived minutes later, Congreves said.
“We did think it was a non-credible threat, but we did act on it out of precaution,” Congreves said.
The Transportation Security Administration, Portsmouth Police Department, Newington Police Department and state police responded to the incident. K9 units from state police and Newington police were deployed to sweep the area.
Allegiant Air Flight 1547 arriving from Punta Gorda, Fla., was scheduled to land just after 11:15 a.m.
“They did arrive, but were kept away from the terminal,” Congreves said.
There were passengers in the building waiting to board Flight 1656 who were evacuated. Their departure time was delayed.
Congreves said that around 11:45 a.m., police cleared the scene. Passengers headed to Florida were able to board the plane and get off the ground just before 12:10 p.m.
Congreves said such threats are highly unusual at the airport.