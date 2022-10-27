Colleen Weaver

Colleen Weaver is pictured in this image posted to Facebook by police.  

 Courtesy of Norwood Police Department

The FBI has joined the search for a Massachusetts teenage girl missing for more than a week, who police fear could be in danger, authorities said Wednesday.

Colleen Weaver, of Raynham, has not been seen since Oct. 18 — last Tuesday — according to Raynham Police. The department said this week that Weaver could be as far away as the areas of Springfield, Hartford, Provincetown, Keene, N.H., or Wells, Maine — each roughly at the edge of a 100-mile radius of her southeastern Massachusetts home.