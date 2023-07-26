Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced this week that more than $700,000 in Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program funding is headed to fire departments in four rural communities.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, along with Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, announced Tuesday that $722,150.45 in federal grants are headed to fire departments in Errol, New Hampton, Surry and Warren.
The AFG program provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments to enhance the safety and training of firefighters and purchase needed equipment.
The Errol Fire Department will receive $585,129.52 for a tanker vehicle, the New Hampton Fire Department will receive $42,914.28 for firefighter turnout gear, the town of Surry will receive $49,963.80 for vehicle extrication equipment and the Warren Fire Department will receive $44,142.85 for firefighter breathing apparatus.
“Assistance to Firefighters Grants are crucial for the readiness of New Hampshire’s fire departments and I’m glad to see over $700,000 go to firefighters in Errol, New Hampton, Surry and Warren,” said Sen. Shaheen in a statement. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities, which is why ensuring that they have the right tools to do their jobs safely and efficiently will continue to be a top priority for me as I work to pass next year’s government funding legislation.”
“Firefighters put their lives on the line in order to protect our families and our communities, and it is critical that they have the best, cutting-edge equipment so that they can do their jobs effectively,” Sen. Hassan said in a statement. “These new grants will help New Hampshire firefighters stay safe and save lives, and I am going to keep working across party lines to make sure that all of our firefighters have everything that they need to succeed.”
Errol Fire Chief Bradley Eldridge thanked federal officials for the funds needed to purchase a new tanker truck.
“With the Great North Woods’ rising popularity in tourism in the Granite State, this tanker acquisition is paramount to both our rescue time and effectiveness,” Eldridge wrote in a letter to Shaheen, “The community should feel a sense of safety and reliability when they think of their emergency services and this new acquisition will provide just that to both our residents and those visiting the area.”
Recently, the New Hampshire delegation announced over $1 million in AFG program funding for fire departments in Keene, Ashland, Sunapee, Campton and the New Hampshire Department of Safety.