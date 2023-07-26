Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced this week that more than $700,000 in Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program funding is headed to fire departments in four rural communities.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Maggie Hassan, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, along with Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, announced Tuesday that $722,150.45 in federal grants are headed to fire departments in Errol, New Hampton, Surry and Warren.