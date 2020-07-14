A series of slow-moving thunderstorms caused lightning strikes and flash flooding in parts of New Hampshire that washed out roads and forced one hospital to close its operating room area after water poured in Tuesday.
Nearly 5 inches of rain fell over two hours in Haverhill, which was the area hit hardest by the storms that began firing up early in the morning.
“They were just kind of going over the same areas,” said Michael Claire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, which is part of Haverhill, postponed 12 surgeries after its operating room suite and specialty care area were flooded by about 3 inches of water.
Maria Ryan, the hospital’s chief executive officer, called the rain “torrential.”
“The water just started coming in, we think through one door in another area, rapidly,” she said. “Staff mobilized very, very quickly and got sump pumps in. The water was removed immediately.”
Ryan said it doesn’t appear that any hospital equipment was damaged. The delayed surgeries were expected to be rescheduled for Wednesday.
Numerous roads in Haverhill were damaged by the heavy rain as it overflowed several culverts.
Ansley and Daniels roads were impassable at one point while others, including Court Street, Country Land Drive, Brushwood Road, and Depot Street, were partially washed out.
One family was left stranded on Ansley Road because of a washout, but local officials were in contact with them and made sure they were OK.
“It looked like a river going down some of these roads,” Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte Codling said.
As the water receded, highway crews were busy making repairs.
Codling said the flooding problems likely would have been worse if the road agent had not recently replaced some culverts and improved drainage and ditching in other areas.
A lightning strike blew apart a large spruce next to a cemetery and then apparently traveled through the ground and started a fire at Don and Susan Picknells’ house on Lisbon Road in Bath, where they’ve lived for 50 years.
Don Picknell, 71, said they were awake when they heard the strike shortly before 7 a.m. and then began smelling smoke.
“It was an amazing strike. Biggest I’ve ever heard,” he said.
The fire began spreading under the floor and into the walls on the first floor of the house, which is about 150 years old.
Picknell said the only valuable items he and his wife grabbed were a banjo, fiddle and guitar.
“We’re in a bluegrass band, and we’re for hire,” he said, laughing.
Picknell praised firefighters for their quick response.
“They did a fantastic job of stopping this,” he said.
The house suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. While part of the building will have to be gutted, Picknell seemed to be taking things in stride.
“What are you going to do? I went through war. I’m used to being traumatized,” he said.