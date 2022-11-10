A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
Courtesy Salem Fire Department
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
Courtesy Salem Fire Department
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said. Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
A fire that damaged the Policy Mining Co. building at Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday was likely caused by a leaf blower being used by a landscaping crew, officials said.
Salem fire officials said they began receiving calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday reporting a building fire at Canobie Lake Park near the Ferris wheel.
Salem police happened to be at Canobie Lake Park conducting training in the parking lot, and were notified of the fire by park staff. Police used multiple fire extinguishers from their vehicles to control the spread of the fire prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Salem fire officials said the call reporting the fire was the “fifth simultaneous emergency call in 24 minutes” the department was responding to or operating at, limiting the amount of apparatus available to respond. A mutual aid engine was requested to the scene from Windham Fire Department and Emergency Management.
Once fire crews arrived, they found an industrial-sized leaf blower being used by landscapers inside the park, which had caught fire. The flames spread to the nearby Policy Mining Co. building, causing a few thousand dollars damage to the interior and exterior of the structure.
The building houses souvenirs like gems and rocks, offering guests the chance to “mine the rushing waters,” according to the park’s website.
Salem fire officials said six people were evaluated at the scene by a Pelham ambulance crew for smoke inhalation and a minor burn.