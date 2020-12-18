Workers were forced to evacuate Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at the Burger King in Stratham and sent black smoke billowing from the roof.
Firefighters from several communities responded to the blaze at the fast food restaurant on Portsmouth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. after a passerby noticed the heavy smoke and reported the fire, according to Stratham Deputy Fire Chief Josh Crow.
Employees were able to safely evacuate the restaurant, which is currently operating only its drive-thru because of the pandemic, he said.
“We went right to a first alarm based on the reports that heavy black smoke was coming from a commercial structure,” Crow said.
The bulk of the fire appeared to be located above the kitchen area between the suspended ceiling and the roof, Crow said.
Firefighters knocked the flames down quickly, but smoke could still be seen coming from the building two hours after the initial call as crews used chainsaws to cut holes in the roof.
Crow said no employees or firefighters were injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Crow said he wasn’t sure about the extent of the fire damage.
The restaurant, which also sustained smoke and water damage, is expected to be closed for some time.
“I don’t know if they’ll salvage it or what they’ll do,” he said.
Temperatures were in the low 30s at the time, but Crow said the cold weather didn’t create any problems for fire crews.
“It’s been a beautiful day. We’re above freezing and none of our lines are freezing. We've been good with water. We had a lot of tankers running a tanker shuttle, essentially, and we were able to knock down the fire quick enough that we really didn’t get into a bad situation,” he said.
The fire attracted some onlookers who stopped by the parking lot to snap photos and video, including some families with children, but police urged people to avoid the area as crews worked at the scene.