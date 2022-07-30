Fire burns Epsom campground office Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Jul 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A fire Friday night at the Epsom Valley Campground destroyed the campground's office, but no one was hurt.The campground office building and a house were destroyed, according to a post on the Epsom Valley Campground's Facebook page, but no one was hurt in the fire. The campground is not taking reservations after the fire, according to their website.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Derry Medical Center blaze caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials say +4 Fallen 7 trial: Drug use allegations bookend Day 4 testimony +4 Police: Manchester woman charged with DUI after hitting pole, teen mowing lawn in Hooksett AG's office rules 2021 police killing of Pittsfield man 'legally justified' Keene police chief plans to step down Sept. 1. Update: Missing autistic man from Weare found safe Load more {{title}} Most Popular Three cars catch fire on Mt. Washington summit Four-alarm fire at Derry medical office building Bristol man, 80, struck and killed on I-93 in Sanbornton Man stabbed to death in Hooksett Sunday morning Mass. man helped off Cannon Mountain after fall Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Derry Medical Center blaze caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, officials say Fish and Game dog sniffs out man after fall in Columbia Personal watercraft crashes into boat in Pelham, two seriously injured Keene police chief plans to step down Sept. 1. Request News Coverage