Fire causes significant damage at Nashua home

NASHUA - A fire caused significant damage in the basement of a home on Cambridge Road, the Nashua Fire Department said Sunday.
Firefighters responded to 6 Cambridge Road around 5:45 Saturday and found heavy smoke coming from a fire in the basement, the Nashua Fire Department said in a release.
Firefighters extinguished the bulk of the fire within 20 minutes and the blaze was declared fully under control about 40 minutes after the call, according to the release. The fire caused heavy damage in the basement and heat and smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home, the fire department said.
A woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the release said. There were no other injuries, according to the release.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.