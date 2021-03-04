FREMONT - A two-alarm fire that tore through a home at 11 Sawmill Lane early Wednesday night is believed to have been started by a torch that was being used to repair a broken pipe, a fire official said.
Homeowner Matt MacPherson, his brother and a dog managed to escape before flames engulfed the Cape-style home around 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters from Fremont and several surrounding towns found the house fully involved when they arrived and began attacking the flames.
Fire Chief Rick Butler said the fire appears to be accidental.
“They were doing some repairs to some pipe that had burst,” he said.
The first fire crew arrived at the scene about 15 minutes after they were toned out to respond to the blaze.
Butler said the biggest challenge was getting water to the scene.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
MacPherson said he and his brother were able to safely evacuate along with his dog, but that his cat remained inside. The cat’s status wasn’t clear on Thursday.
MacPherson said he lives at the home with his wife, Diane, who was away when the fire began.
A GoFundMe page called “Help Diane & Matt Rebuild Their Home” has been established to raise money to assist the MacPherson family. More than $15,000 was raised by Thursday afternoon, which included $10,000 from an anonymous donor.
“Everything was lost and the structure needed to be completely torn down. Nothing was spared from the fire. They have been left completely homeless for the time being staying with family at the current moment. The fire was an accident that started in the garage. All members of the family are okay and safe; however, memories, photos, priceless objects are gone forever,” said a message on the fundraising page, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-diane-matt-rebuild-their-home?qid=c5aa30896c5d2a4aef379152ceb531c8