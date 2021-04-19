A fire at a Prospect Street apartment building claimed a woman's life early Monday morning in Manchester.
New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi and Manchester Fire Chief Daniel Goonan announced the fatality but did not identify the victim of the fire at 96 Prospect Street.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. and responding firefighters were able to locate a victim inside and rescue her through a window. However, EMS determined that the victim had died in the fire.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office -- Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident with assistance from the Manchester Police and Fire Departments. The victim’s cause and manner of death is pending the autopsy. The NH Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy today or tomorrow.