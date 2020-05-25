BOW - Firefighters from nine departments were busy Sunday night battling a massive fire at the Bow Recycling Center on River Road in Bow.
The fire was first reported at 330 River Road in Bow around 11:30 p.m. and was knocked down just after 2 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday.
The property is across the street from the Merrimack Station power plant along the Merrimack River.
Fifty-five firefighters from Bow, Chichester, Concord, Dunbarton, Henniker, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, and Pembroke battled the blaze.
The heat from the fire melted portions of the steel siding along the metal building, Bow Fire Chief Mitchell Harrington said. The building itself suffered substantial damage,and a structural engineer was expected on site to evaluate the situation.