Fire crews battled a blaze Monday morning that damaged a home along Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. at 482 Daniel Webster Highway, according to Matthew Duke, interim fire chief with Merrimack Fire Rescue.
“What they found upon arrival was one of those canvas-type sheds or garages used for storage that was adjacent to the home that was burning, along with the side wall of the home,” said Duke.
About 20 firefighters helped knock down the blaze, which had extended into the house, he said.
“The cause is still under investigation,” said Duke, adding no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured battling the blaze.
The house sustained some smoke and water damage and is temporarily uninhabitable, but can be repaired, according to the chief.