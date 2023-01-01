Fire crews respond to reports at wedding reception in Thornton By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jan 1, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue Firefighters with Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded early Sunday to reports of smoke at a wedding reception. Show more Show less Firefighters with Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded early Sunday to reports of smoke at a wedding reception. Firefighters with Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded early Sunday to reports of smoke at a wedding reception. Fire officials said the bride and groom requested a photo with crew members. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Firefighters with Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue responded early Sunday to reports of smoke at a wedding reception.Fire crews responded to The Lake House on Lakeside Drive around 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of smoke on the first floor.Upon arrival, crews reported finding a bathroom filled with dry chem fire extinguisher powder, but no signs of fire. Crews reset the alarm and cleared the scene a short time later.There were no injuries reported, and Thornton police will handle the investigation, fire officials said.Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue officials said the bride and groom at the reception “asked for a photo with the crew, who obliged.”“We should add that they were very apologetic for the inconvenience,” fire officials said in a social media post. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Fire crews respond to reports at wedding reception in Thornton +2 Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters +2 {{title}} Most Popular Homeless woman dies in tent outside FIT shelter in Manchester Man hiking solo found dead trying to summit Mt. Lincoln Hiker who died on Mt. Lincoln identified Homeless woman gave birth, left newborn in tent, police say Homeless woman who allegedly left newborn misdirected searchers for fear she'd lose her tent Peabody, Mass. police looking for missing man who may be headed for NH Death in the mountains: Summer hikers underestimate the danger of White Mountain winters Rock slide causes gas leak at Merrimack Premium Outlets Auburn man struck on Manchester road trying to help stranded motorist Merrimack Premium Outlets reopening some stores Thursday Request News Coverage