A fire damaged an apartment building on Concord's North State Street on Friday evening.
Concord firefighters arrived at the four-apartment building at 266 North State St. just after 6:15 p.m. Friday. Firefighters found the building's back porches on fire on the second and third floors.
The Concord Fire Department called firefighters from nearby towns to to help put out the fire. The fire spread into apartments on the second and third floors, said Battalion Chief Thomas Nault of the Concord Fire Department.
No one was inside by the time firefighters arrived, and no residents were hurt. Firefighters rescued several pets, the fire department said in a news release, but two cats died in the fire.
One firefighter was taken to Concord Hospital for evaluation, according to the news release, but has been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.