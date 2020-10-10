DERRY - The Lucky Panda restaurant is closed temporarily after a fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 49 East Broadway shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday and found smoke coming from the roof and rear of the building. They brought the fire under control within 25 minutes, but the building had smoke damage and limited fire damage, according to a news release.
Police rerouted traffic around portions of East Broadway and Birch Street.
No one was hurt in the fire. The restaurant was closed because of smoke damage pending inspection by Derry code enforcement.
The rest of the building is vacant.