FRANKLIN – A fire raged through a three-unit apartment building at 99-101 Pleasant St. on Sunday afternoon, leaving four people homeless and sending three firefighters to the hospital.
All the firefighters are expected to be OK, according to Fire Chief Steve Foss, who said the three suffered from dehydration.
Foss said the fire burned so hot that firefighters were hard-pressed to contain it to one building. A wooden fence between the apartment house and a nearby building was burned, along with a car and a truck belonging to first-floor resident Brian Norris.
Norris said he and his wife were watching the Patriots game when he heard an explosion. Within 30 seconds, he said his 9-year-old daughter, who was in a different room, screamed "fire."
He said she ran out one door while he and his wife fled through the front door. Norris was able to grab his vehicle keys, but said he was unable to get to his car and truck. When he got outside, Norris said the entire back half of the building was on fire.
Norris said the apartment next to him was occupied, and firefighters were able to save a cat and an iguana from his neighbor’s unit. The apartment on the second floor was vacant, he said.
Foss said he called for a fourth alarm because he needed additional manpower.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.