boarded house
Buy Now

An overloaded extension cord appears to be the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home at 75 Fremont St. on Sunday evening, Manchester fire officials said. Two people were at home at the time of the fire. Firefighters arrived to discover heavy fire on the first floor of the 2½-story house, according to the fire department. It extended to the second floor and attic space. Fire, smoke and water damage were estimated at $150,000.

 Dave Lane / Union Leader

An overloaded extension cord appears to be responsible for a fire that severely damaged a home on Fremont Street on Sunday evening, Manchester fire officials said.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire at 75 Fremont St., the fire department said. A neighbor reported the fire shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to discover heavy fire on the first floor of the 2 1/2 story house, according to a statement released by the fire department. It extended to the second floor and attic space.

Fire, smoke and water damage were extensive, estimated at $150,000. The structure is owned by John L. Milonas, according to online tax valuations.

Fremont Street is a residential street in south Manchester that runs between Cilley and Hayward streets.

Tags

Monday, April 13, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020