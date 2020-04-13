boarded house
The house at 75 Fremont St., where a fire struct Sunday evening.

 Dave Lane / Union Lane

An overloaded extension cord appears to be responsible for a fire that severely damaged a home on Fremont Street on Sunday evening, Manchester fire officials said.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire at 75 Fremont St., the Fire Department said. A neighbor reported the fire shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The Fire Department arrived to discover heavy fire on the first floor of the 2 1/2 story house, according to a statement released by the Fire Department. It extended to the second floor and attic space.

Fire, smoke and water damage were extensive, estimated at $150,000. The structure is owned by John L. Milonas, according to on-line tax valuations.

Fremont Street is a residential street in south Manchester that runs between Cilley and Hayward streets.

