Access to two buildings on the campus of the Geisel Medical School at Dartmouth College in Hanover is restricted until further notice after a fire broke out in an unoccupied lab Sunday, triggering a sprinkler system, college officials confirmed.
The Hanover Fire Department was dispatched around 7:10 a.m. Sunday to the Dartmouth College campus for a reported sprinkler/waterflow alarm in the Remsen Medical Science Building, an eight-story building located at 66 College St. The building is one of several that comprise the Geisel Medical School, Hanover Fire Chief Martin McMillan said in a news release.
The initial fire alarm indicated an issue on the seventh floor, McMillan said.
Hanover fire crews arrived on scene at 7:15 a.m., officials said, and reported an odor of smoke in the stairwell as they climbed the stairs towards the seventh floor.
The alarm was upgraded to a structure fire assignment, and firefighters reported encountering a moderate smoke condition on the seventh floor.
The initial fire attack crew located the source of the fire in a large science lab, where they reported encountering a heavy smoke condition.
“Several sprinkler heads had activated, and firefighters were operating in near zero visibility conditions,” McMillan said in a statement. “The fire was quickly extinguished, however the lab sustained significant smoke and water damage.”
McMillan said the building is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage caused by the fire and the sprinkler activation.
“Dartmouth has a team on site assessing the damage, and access to Remsen and the Vail Basic Sciences Building is restricted until further notice,” Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications for Dartmouth College, said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The lab was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Hanover firefighters were assisted by members of the Lebanon, Hartford, Canaan, Norwich, and Lyme fire departments.