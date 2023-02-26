Dartmouth

Access to two buildings on the campus of the Geisel Medical School at Dartmouth College in Hanover is restricted until further notice after a fire broke out in an unoccupied lab Sunday, triggering a sprinkler system, college officials confirmed.

The Hanover Fire Department was dispatched around 7:10 a.m. Sunday to the Dartmouth College campus for a reported sprinkler/waterflow alarm in the Remsen Medical Science Building, an eight-story building located at 66 College St. The building is one of several that comprise the Geisel Medical School, Hanover Fire Chief Martin McMillan said in a news release.