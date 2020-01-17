MARLBOROUGH — A fire ravaged a Marlborough garage Friday morning, though quick action by area firefighters kept the blaze from spreading.
Fire trucks were called to the home before 9 a.m. Friday as flames shot through a garage window and heavy smoke filled the air and made passing on the road difficult. The temperatures were just out of the single digits when the fire was reported.
Main Street in Marlborough is also Route 101, which runs from Keene and through the Monadnock region. The property is near the Keene town line, and Keene firefighters were on scene along with Marlborough and other town crews.
The smoke condition and presence of fire apparatus forced the colors of the road for a short time as firefighters knocked down the garage blaze, and checked it from jumping to the main house.
There were no reported injuries, though the building was heavily damaged in the fire. The road was reopened around 10 a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is not yet being reported.