Red Jacket

The Red Jacket Resort in North Conway on fire on Saturday afternoon.

 Courtesy Beth Kittredge

Firefighters were battling a blaze at the Red Jacket Resort in North Conway on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., guests were evacuated from the hotel and waterpark, and flames could be seen on the south wing of the building.

By 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the south wing was engulfed in flames, and by 5 p.m., the fire had spread toward the center lobby.

Firefighters from several towns were battling the fire, and the gusty winds fanning the flames.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone has been hurt.

Beth Kittredge of Concord was visiting North Conway when she saw fire trucks and ambulances screaming toward the hotel, and saw dark smoke rising through the air.

“Everyone had evacuated,” Kittredge said. “Some of the guests were screaming they needed to get their dogs out. Just a heartbreaking sight to see.”

Posts on social media documented the fire, and sadness of residents and visitors at the damage to the well-loved resort.