LACONIA – No one was injured but several people were displaced Thursday after what is believed to have been an electrical fire caused serious damage to a multi-unit dwelling in the downtown.
The fire at 27-29 Baldwin Street was reported at 8:27 a.m. by a female caller who said she could smell smoke and also see smoke coming from the roof of the three story, six-apartment building, said Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie in a news release.
The building is located in a densely-packed residential neighborhood, with similar structures immediately to its north and south. It is located a short distance from the Laconia Housing Authority’s seven-story Sunrise Towers complex.
Beattie said the first firefighters on scene “accessed the third floor and found fire in one of the two third floor apartments and heavy fire in the attic. In addition to the fire (in) the attic, the fire was found to be burning in knee walls, and other hidden void spaces, which made it difficult for firefighters to find and extinguish.”
Beattie explained that “Fires in older buildings like this are very labor intensive” and that “Because of all the void spaces, firefighters need to be methodical in making sure they have located and extinguished all hidden fire”
Under control by 9:36 a.m., the fire did an estimated $100,000 in damage, said Beattie.
None of the building's occupants were home at the time of the fire, Beattie said, and in a search of the building, firefighters located a dog who they turned over to the city’s animal control officer.
The fire remains under investigation, said Beattie, “but appears to be electrical in nature.“