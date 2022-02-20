LACONIA -- Early morning fires damaged two residences Sunday on Bay Street, displacing 11 people and because of frigid temperatures, resulting in three fall injuries to firefighters.
The fires at 17 Bay Street 11 Bay Street were reported at 2:24 a.m. and caused the street to be closed to traffic.
Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said one resident suffered smoke inhalation, but did not require hospitalization, nor did the trio of firefighters who slipped on ice while fighting the fires.
Beattie on Sunday afternoon released a statement saying that the fires do not appear to be suspicious and that the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is the lead investigator.
The fire at 17 Bay Street, which is a two-story, single-family dwelling with an attached barn, brought fire units from Laconia, Gilford and Belmont.
But upon arriving at 17 Bay Street, firefighters also observed fire from the rear first floor of the three-story apartment house adjacent to it that has an address of 11 Bay Street.
Beattie said all occupants of both buildings were accounted for and that the buildings’ landlords and the American Red Cross were providing assistance to the occupants.
Westerly winds coming off nearby Lake Winnisquam threatened to spread the fires further, said Beattie, who credited “quick work by first arriving firefighters” to stop the fires from expanding eastward beyond 11 Bay Street.
Because of the amount of fire and extremely low temperatures, personnel and equipment from 19 area departments ultimately responded, said Beattie, either to the scene or to cover Laconia stations.
He declared the house at 17 Bay Street “a total loss” while the building at 11 Bay Street had “some fire damage, as well as smoke and water damage.”
According to Laconia municipal assessing records, the buildings at 17 Bay Street were built in 1900 and comprise 2,300 square feet of living space. The property is owned by S & K Rehab A LLC of Winnisquam.
The assessing records say 11 Bay Street -- which is also 122 years old -- has 3,600 square feet of space and was most recently valued by the city at $250,900. The owner is Forrest Letarte of Conway.