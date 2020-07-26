NORTHFIELD -- Fire crews from around the Lakes Region and central New Hampshire responded to a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a Northfield restaurant early Sunday morning.
Around 12:44 a.m., a fire was reported at Ciao Pasta at 133 Park St., said Capt. John Powell with the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department.
According to Powell, firefighters from Northfield, Franklin and Tilton initially were called to the scene. The first crews reported fire showing from what appeared to be a kitchen area, Powell said, with heavy fire later visible through the roof.
Belmont firefighters responded along with crews from the Concord, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia, New Hampton and Sanbornton fire departments answering calls for mutual aid to either assist at the scene or cover Northfield and Tilton.
According to Powell, fire crews remained on the site until just before 7 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the building was deemed a “total loss,” Powell said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to its Facebook site, Ciao Pasta offered traditional Italian fare and "designer dishes" as part of an extensive menu. Attempts to reach the restaurant’s owners were unsuccessful Sunday.