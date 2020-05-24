JEFFERSON - A home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday, the Jefferson Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the fire at 1984 Presidential Highway around 2 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames, the fire department said in a release.
Residents of the home were alerted by smoke detectors and escaped safely, according to the release. Although there were no injuries, the home was declared a total loss, the fire department said.
The fire department thanked firefighters from Lancaster, Whitefield and Gorham for assisting in the early morning fire.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear Sunday.