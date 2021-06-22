The tent and belongings of a homeless person were destroyed in a fire overnight Monday in south Manchester, a Fire Department official said.
Firefighters discovered three separate, small brush fires when they answered an 8 p.m. call for a fire off the walkway that runs along Nutt Pond.
One tent and the belongings in the tent were destroyed in the fire, said District Chief Jon Starr. Fire officials are unsure how the fire started, but it does not appear suspicious, Starr said.
Investigators won't know more unless they get a chance to talk to the person living there, he said.