WINCHESTER — A former paper mill on the Ashuelot River was destroyed in a fire early Sunday, the owner said.
Gary O’Neal, who owned Paper Service Ltd., said in a Facebook post Sunday no one was hurt in the three-alarm blaze that left smoldering ruins of the mill his family ran for generations. O’Neal wrote he was grateful for the efforts of first responders.
“They did their best, as they always do — and they were all accounted for as well. My thanks to all of them and to the police as well,” O’Neal wrote.
The fire on Recycle Way in the Ashuelot section of town reached two alarms just before 3 a.m. Sunday and increased to a third alarm around 4:20 a.m., according to emergency dispatch alerts.
O’Neal said rain in the forecast for Monday was expected to cool down what remains of the mill, which O’Neal closed after flooding in the fall of 2005 reached the boiler room and caused irreparable damage.
The Paper Service Ltd. mill made tissue paper for garment and gift-wrapping. It was one of the paper mills that was integral to Winchester’s history and development.
Despite the loss, O’Neal seemed to keep a sense of humor in the Facebook post.
“Ironically the only remaining toilet paper machine I mused I would donate to anyone who wanted to put it back in limited production can no longer happen — it is as black as the licorice eggs I have always avoided,” O’Neal wrote.
The Winchester Fire Department, which could not be reached Sunday as firefighters remained at the scene, posted a thank you message and video of the blaze Sunday afternoon.
“Thank you to Hinsdale, Richmond, Swanzey, Chesterfield, (Northfield, Mass.) and (Warwick, Mass.) fire departments for spending your Easter Sunday with us today and away from your families. Your help is greatly appreciated,” the department posted. “Happy Easter to all.”