TYNGSBORO, Massachusetts — No injuries were reported in a two-alarm fire that ravaged through a multiunit tenement Tuesday morning, displacing 10 people, according to a joint press release from the Tyngsboro Fire and Police departments.

The blaze at 10 Long Pond Road was reported just before 8 a.m. and the initial crew of first responders "arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the second floor and attic of a three-family home, and learned that all residents were able to evacuate on their own," according to the release.