KEENE — A fire on South Lincoln Street displaced six people Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 193 South Lincoln St. at 6:05 p.m. for a report of a porch fire.
“Upon arrival, a large volume of fire had engulfed the Water Street side porch area. The fire had extended into all floors of the home including the attic area,” the Keene Fire Department said in a press release Wednesday. “Fire crews rapidly extinguished the exterior porch fire and entered the home to complete extinguishment and overhaul.”
About 50% of the two-and-half-story home was extensively damaged by fire, and the home was deemed uninhabitable by the fire department.
There were four adults and two children displaced by the fire, who were assisted by the Red Cross with shelter and immediate needs, the fire department said.
No one was injured in the fire.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 7:08 p.m. with firefighters finally back in their barracks by 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
The home is owned by Daniel Chabott Sr. and Jennifer Chabott.
Brattleboro, Swanzey, DiLuzio Ambulance and Southwest Fire Mutual Aid assisted Keene firefighters on the scene and Spofford, Marlborough, Chesterfield and Walpole fire departments and Rescue Inc. Ambulance covered the Keene fire station during the response.
The Keene Fire Department said the estimated property loss is $250,000.
The department conducted an investigation along with the Keene Police Department and New Hampshire Office of the State Fire Marshal and determined that the fire originated in the area of the porch and that the fire is considered accidental. However, anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Deputy Chief Jeffrey Chickering at jchickering@keenenh.gov or at 603-757-1874.