MANCHESTER -- A fire inside a meat smoker created significant smoke and water damage to the Backyard Brewery restaurant on Mammoth Road on Wednesday morning, a fire official said.
Smoke was pouring from the second floor of the large restaurant when firefighters arrived about 8:20 a.m., said Manchester Fire Capt. Jon Starr.
The smoke was coming from a fire in a smoker, he said. The building’s sprinklers kept the fire in check, and firefighters used a hose to extinguish the fire, he said.
Water damage was extensive to two kitchens, he said. The Fire Department turned the restaurant over to the city Health Department, which will eventually determine when it can reopen.
The restaurant/brewery is located at the site of the former Yard restaurant.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant stressed that no one was harmed and the building suffered no structural damage.
"We are going to work as hard as possible to get up and running again," a post read. Four-packs of their brewery products remain available for sale, they said.