MANCHESTER -- A fire inside a meat smoker Wednesday morning caused significant water and smoke damage to the Backyard Brewery restaurant on Mammoth Road, a fire official said.
Smoke was pouring from the second floor of the large restaurant when firefighters arrived about 8:20 a.m., said Manchester Fire Capt. Jon Starr.
The smoke was coming from a fire in a smoker, he said. The building’s sprinklers kept the fire in check until firefighters could extinguish it with a hose, he said.
Water damage to two kitchens was extensive, he said. The Fire Department turned the restaurant over to the city Health Department, which will determine when it can reopen.
The restaurant and brewery is located at the site of the former Yard restaurant.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said no one was injured and the building suffered no structural damage.
"We are going to work as hard as possible to get up and running again," a post read. Four-packs of their brewery products remain available for sale, they said.