Fire Marshal: Red Jacket resort rooms equipped with fire alarms Staff Report May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 59 sec ago The Red Jacket Resort in North Conway on fire Saturday afternoon. Courtesy Beth Kittredge While everyone made it out of a massive fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway on Saturday, some guests on social media reported not hearing alarms.The state fire marshal confirmed Tuesday that the guest rooms were equipped with local, hardwired smoke alarms with battery backup."The smoke alarms were designed to sound only in the individual guest rooms, once activated," State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.The building was also equipped with a "fire alarm system heat detector" designed to set off the building fire alarm system, the news release reads.The hallways were equipped with fire alarm system smoke detectors and alarm notification horns and strobes, Toomey said.The south wing of the building did not have an automatic sprinkler system, according to the news release. Under state law, existing hotels that are not a high-rise building do not need sprinklers.Automatic sprinkler systems in new hotels became a fire code requirement in 1991 for buildings that are not high-rises. The south wing of the Red Jacket building was constructed in the 1970s."The Office of the State Fire Marshal would advocate for owners to consider automatic sprinkler systems as part of capital projects," the statement reads.The investigation into the cause of the fire remains active with follow-up interviews with guests and witnesses.Investigative work is projected to continue over the coming weeks, including gathering information specific to the timeline and sequence of operations of the fire alarm system components, Toomey said.