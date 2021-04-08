State fire officials have confirmed the identity of a woman who died after being rescued from a house fire in Laconia on Wednesday.
State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield announced that the victim of a fire at 169-171 Highland St. has been identified as Virginia Higgins, 89, of Laconia.
The cause of her death was determined to be smoke inhalation and the manner of her death was accidental.
Higgins is the mother-in law of state Rep. Gregg Hough, who lives with his wife Sue on the second floor of the duplex. The couple weren’t home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters responding to a reported fire at the duplex-style building on Highland Street around 2 p.m. reported encountering fire shooting from a first-floor window, according to a release.
Firefighters were able to rescue one person who was trapped inside, identified as Higgins. Officials said she was unconscious and not breathing and transported to Lakes Region General Hospital, where she later died.
The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, officials said.