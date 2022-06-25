GREENFIELD — Firefighters responded to a fire at Kennebec Lumber at 315 Sawmill Road/Route 31 in Greenfield Saturday afternoon.
“Everything is gone right now. It’s just a pile of rubble at this point,” said Sean Sylvester, a witness on the scene. “I’ve been here about two hours now. I got here 25 minutes after the first truck got here and by then, the first building was already on the ground.”
Sylvester, a Greenfield resident, watched the fire response from the business across the street, he said.
“From what I can see looking across from American Steel, all of the buildings are on the ground,” said Sylvester. “There’s nothing standing anymore.”
Sylvester said he had not seen the flames, aside from when he saw two roofs collapse.
“I saw two roofs fall in,” he said. “And once it did that, it flared right up.”
He estimated the lumber business had two to three buildings and several smaller sheds.
The lumber stacked along Sawmill Road/Route 31 didn’t appear to have been affected, he said. However, the piles of bark mulch behind the collapsed buildings were burning, Sylvester said.
Sylvester estimated that about 25 fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters responded. Firefighters told him they expected to be working into the night putting out hotspots.
“They’ve got people (firefighters) from Dublin and Goffstown. So they are bringing in people from way outside our mutual aid area,” he said.
Sylvester said there is no hydrant near the lumber business, so fire trucks hauled water from Zephyr Lake and Sunset Lake in town.