Fire under I-293 bridge in Manchester closes highway briefly By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Dec 14, 2022 A day after signs were posted telling the homeless they would be evicted from an encampment on Frontage Road a fire broke out under the Interstate 293 overpass.Firefighters responded at 6:52 a.m. Wednesday to the fire, which sent black smoke billowing above the highway. The bridge was temporarily closed.There were no occupants at the site when crews arrived, according to District Chief Jon Starr."The cause of the fire is under investigation," Starr said.The fire was knocked down by 7:20 a.m. and Department of Transportation officials were called to inspect the bridge.The land is owned and maintained by the state, according to a news release. The city reported the encampment on Sept. 28.The state denied responsibility for the property until Monday. The individuals living under the overpass were told on Tuesday they would have to leave by Thursday."Manchester Fire Department Squad 1 was on scene this week to provide outreach services and all services were denied by the individuals living at that location," the release reads.