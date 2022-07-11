Firefighters responded to a fire at 3 Symmes Drive on Monday at 7 p.m. 

Engine 1 responded and reported a large commercial structure with smoke showing and advanced a line. 

Heavy smoke and heat conditions prompted a second alarm, according to a Facebook post from Professional Fire Fighters of Londonderry Local 3160.

A Level 2 Haz-Mat response was then requested. 

Access to the building was difficult due to building renovations and structural integrity concerns. Companies were ordered out of the building and a third alarm was sounded. 

Companies worked for hours to control the blaze, according to Londonderry Local 3160, and a massive oil leak created by the fire. The fire was under control at about 10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation. 

Auburn, Bedford, Derry, Hudson, Litchfield, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, Windham and Southeastern NH Haz Mat District assisted Londonderry at the scene.

The fire was concentrated in the rear of the building. The commercial location is home to Herc Rentals, which acquired Reliable Equipment LLC in 2021.