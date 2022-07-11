Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Londonderry Staff Report Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 2 Rear of building at 3 Symmes Drive. Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Front of building at 3 Symmes Drive. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Firefighters responded to a fire at 3 Symmes Drive on Monday at 7 p.m. Engine 1 responded and reported a large commercial structure with smoke showing and advanced a line. Heavy smoke and heat conditions prompted a second alarm, according to a Facebook post from Professional Fire Fighters of Londonderry Local 3160.A Level 2 Haz-Mat response was then requested. Access to the building was difficult due to building renovations and structural integrity concerns. Companies were ordered out of the building and a third alarm was sounded. Companies worked for hours to control the blaze, according to Londonderry Local 3160, and a massive oil leak created by the fire. The fire was under control at about 10 p.m.The fire is under investigation. Auburn, Bedford, Derry, Hudson, Litchfield, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, Windham and Southeastern NH Haz Mat District assisted Londonderry at the scene.The fire was concentrated in the rear of the building. The commercial location is home to Herc Rentals, which acquired Reliable Equipment LLC in 2021. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY False alarm rings at Seabrook nuclear power plant AG, other agencies investigate death of 15 day old infant from Hudson Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Londonderry +2 Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack National Guard helicopter used to rescue Conn. woman stricken ill while hiking Mt. Madison Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Body of California man found in Bow More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Londonderry Sunken 70-foot yacht pulled from waters off New Castle Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Request News Coverage