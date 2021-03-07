Kingston Fire Chief Graham Pellerin has dedicated years to fighting fires, but Sunday night was the first time he’s ever arrived to find his own home in flames.
Pellerin, who was away at the time, got a call shortly before 6 p.m. from a neighbor alerting him to the fire that was spreading at his home at 9A Woodland Drive in Kingston.
The neighbor rushed over and got his two dogs out before Pellerin arrived.
Police were already at the residence by the time he showed up, but Pellerin was the first firefighter at the scene and quickly began making plans to attack the blaze as he waited for his own Kingston fire crew and firefighters from other communities to arrive.
“You just have to set your emotions aside for the time and focus on your training,” he said as he watched the firefighters hose down the charred remains on the second floor.
Pellerin helped with the hose line as soon as the first firefighters arrived and was in charge of the fire scene until East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren showed up and took over.
Warren didn’t know that it was Pellerin’s house when he was heading to the scene.
The connection to Pellerin made fighting the fire more personal for Warren and many others from the local fire community who know him.
“Every scene is difficult, but this time when you actually know who the owners are and you know who lives there, you feel it a little more. We feel every call we go on we have nothing but empathy, but when it’s somebody you’re close to it hits you that much more,” Warren said.
The worst of the damage was in the area of a spare bedroom on the second floor, but firefighters were still assessing the extent Sunday night.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pellerin and his wife and son have lived at the home for just over five years.
While it appears the house is salvageable, it may be some time before they’re able to return. In the meantime, Pellerin said they’ll likely be able to stay with family and friends.